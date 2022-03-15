Granby Ranch to stay open a week longer

Skiers get get an added week Granby Ranch, which announced on Tuesday that the resort will be extending its 2021-22 ski season.

Noah Wetzel/Courtesy photo

Citing favorable conditions, Granby Ranch has decided to extend the ski season to April 10.

“Great snow conditions enabled by the new ownership group’s snowmaking investment combined with our team’s hard work has us making this decision for the benefit of skiers and riders still hoping to experience the mountain this spring,” General Manager Jace Wirth said in a statement.

On Tuesday, Granby Ranch also released a discounted multi-day lift pack for spring skiing dates in April.

According to the resort, the Beach 3-Pack can be used any three days from April 1-10. The package starts at $99 for adults, and juniors ages 6-12 can ski for $20 per day. The Beach 3-Pack can be purchased online at granbyranch.com .

Additional information on all pass and ticket programs can be found online.

Granby Ranch’s average annual snowfall is 91 inches. Snowfall to date this year is 96 inches. The resort’s base is 60 inches.

Granby Ranch features nearly 1,000 feet of vertical and over 400 acres of skiable terrain for all ability levels across two mountains and 41 trails.