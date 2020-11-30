Granby Rec hosting intro to backcountry class
The Granby Recreation Department is partnering with Two Pines Supply and Grand Mountain Guides to offer an introductory class to backcountry activities and splitboarding.
The class will educate students on choosing the right terrain, avalanche mitigation, how to use backcountry gear and various techniques for safe and efficient travel.
The class will be held at 1 p.m. Dec. 13 at Granby Community Center for $15 a person.
Pre-registration is required by Dec. 9. To register, contact the rec department at 970-887-3961 or go online to granbyrec.activityreg.com.
