Granby Rec to host summer kick-off party June 15
The Granby Recreation Department will host a free Summer Kick Off Party at the Granby Soccer Dome on June 15. The event starts at 7 p.m. and ends at 9 p.m., and no registration is required.
The Granby Police Department is sponsoring the party as well, and it will feature hot dogs, music, a bounce house, games, volleyball and dodgeball. Some food vendors may charge for concessions.
Other upcoming Granby Rec offerings:
- Another session in the year-round adult and kids karate classes starts in July and runs through September. Costs range from $195-225, and registration is open now.
- The Gut Buster 5K is back for its 35th year July 1, and it will be a color run. The untimed fun run will start at 10:30 a.m. outside Destination Granby and features color, music and a foam party at the finish. Registration is open now and fees range from $15-20, or $65 for a family.
- Kids dance camps will run June 12-14, and cost $35-80 depending on the participant’s age. Registration is open now.
- Youth and adult tennis lessons start June 15 and run through July 20. Registration is open and costs $12-15 for drop-in sessions, $50-55 for six-week sessions and $30-35 for three-week sessions.
To check out all of the department’s offerings and register for any, visit GranbyRec.ActivityReg.com.
