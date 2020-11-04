Granby Rec to host backcountry class

Join Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply for a class that will introduce you to various climbing knots and their applications in the outdoors.

The class will include backcountry navigation like basic map reading and navigating with a compass. Granby Recreation will host the class 1 p.m. Nov. 22.

The class costs $15 per person and will be held at the Granby Community Building. Call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 or go to granbyrec.activityreg.com to register by Nov. 18.