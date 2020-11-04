Granby Rec to host backcountry class
Join Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply for a class that will introduce you to various climbing knots and their applications in the outdoors.
The class will include backcountry navigation like basic map reading and navigating with a compass. Granby Recreation will host the class 1 p.m. Nov. 22.
The class costs $15 per person and will be held at the Granby Community Building. Call Granby Rec at 970-887-3961 or go to granbyrec.activityreg.com to register by Nov. 18.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grand County make the Sky-Hi News' work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User