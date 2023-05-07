Granby Recreation Department offerings in May

The Granby Recreation Department has plenty of offerings this summer, including classes, trips, activities and sports. Find these offerings in May and more throughout the summer at GranbyRec.ActivityReg.com .

Fly Fishing Clinic, May 11, 5:15-8 p.m. — Learn to fly fish on the Colorado River with several mentors at Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains. Availability is limited, and registration costs $50.

Adult and child First Aid and CPR class, May 13, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Students can earn a certification that satisfies OSHA workplace or other regulatory requirements. Registration costs $100, and the class requires participants to complete an online portion before attending the in-person session.

Summer Youth Day Camp, June through August — The Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. day camp does not start until June, but in-person registration happened May 2-3, and online and phone registration opens May 8. Spots are limited, and one week of camp costs $160.

Backpacking 101, May 25, 6-7 p.m. — The owners of Colorado Mountain Expeditions will lead this backpacking basics class at the Granby Community Building. Registration costs $10.

Adult Co-ed Softball League, June through August — Monday night games at Kaibab Park will not start until June 5, but registration closes May 26. Team registration costs $450.

More activities, including youth and adult tennis, youth dance and adult line dancing, will start in June but have registration open now.