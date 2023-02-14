Granby Recreation Department offerings

Ballerinas enjoy a class through the Granby Recreation Department on Feb. 7, 2023.

Granby Recreation Department/Courtesy Photo

The Granby Recreation Department is offering a diverse lineup of events for all ages this winter, from ice skating trips for youth, to adult basketball.

Kids’ Night Out

Kids can enjoy a fun-filled evening in Fraser on Thursday, Feb. 16. The group will meet at the Granby Community Building at 6:30 p.m. and eat dinner before heading to the Colorado Adventure Park for tubing. Children are asked to bring warm snow clothes and a ski helmet (if they have one). Pickup will be between 9:15 and 9:30 p.m.. This activity is offered to children in kindergarten through fifth grade. The cost is $25 per child and includes dinner and entry to the tubing hill.

Funky Friday Trips

Granby Recreation has some awesome activities planned for Grand County youth (all activities are subject to change). Each day begins at 8 a.m. and with pickup by 5 p.m. Drop off and pick up are at the Granby Community Building located at 129 Third Street. Register at least three days in advance. Please send a sack lunch, snacks and a water bottle for each trip. The fee is $37 per day. On Friday, Feb. 17, head to Colorado Adventure Park for tubing and games. Then on Friday, Feb. 24, enjoy ice skating and swimming at the Grand Park Recreation Center.

Kids’ sports

Ballet and jazz classes are available with Instructor Zhanet Bochukova. These fun, six-week dance classes are for kids ages 3 through 18 years. Classes are offered on Mondays for kids in fourth through 12th grade, and Tuesdays for 3 year olds through third grade. The next session of the season begins on Monday, Feb. 13, and will run through Tuesday, March 21. Registration for this session is available online, over the phone and in person. The cost is $75 per six-week session.

A great indoor sport is volleyball. Youth Volleyball is now open to children in third through sixth grade. Practices will begin Monday, March 6, with the season ending on Thursday, April 20. Third and fourth graders will play on Mondays and Wednesdays, from 4:30-5:30 p.m., and fifth and sixth graders will play on Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4:30-5:30 p.m.. The cost for this program is $75 ($85 if registering after Feb. 24). Registration is now going on until teams are full.

Drop-In adult basketball

Come to the East Grand Middle School for a great time playing basketball. Pickup games are held every Wednesday, from Jan. 11 – March 1, from 7 – 8:30 p.m. at the EGMS Gym. The cost is $5 per person per night, and players must be 18 or older to play.

For more information or to register for any programs, go to granbyrec.activityreg.com, call the Granby Recreation Department at 970-887-3961, or visit Town Hall at 0 Jasper Avenue.