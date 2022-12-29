Granby Recreation Department offers nordic club and more this winter

Kids (and parents) ready for Nordic skiing can join Granby Recreation Department's Cross Country Cruisers.

The Granby Recreation Department is offering a diverse line-up of events this winter, from a nordic skiing venture to a vision board class.

Kids in second to fifth grade can join the Recreation Department’s Cross Country Cruisers Nordic Ski Club. Kindergartners and first-graders are also welcome, if they are accompanied by a parent. The club will introduce participants to the fundamentals of Nordic skiing, increase skiing endurance, teach responsible equipment care and encourage fun for all. No experience is necessary. Parents are encouraged to volunteer — the rec department says they will get a great workout while enjoying time with their kids.

Nordic equipment is available for use at no additional cost. The Club will meet at and return to Mrs. Ledezma’s classroom at Granby Elementary, and ski at Granby Trails (transportation will provided to and from the Granby Trails property). The Club will be held on Wednesdays, Jan. 18 to Feb. 22 (with no club on Feb. 1), from 4:15-6:00 p.m. The cost is $50 per person and includes use of the Nordic equipment. Participants should bring a snack, water and warm clothes (bringing extra socks and gloves is also recommended). Spots are filling up fast; register by calling Granby Recreation at 970-887-3961.

Granby Recreation also offers people a chance to turn their dreams into reality through vision boards. Participants create vision boards by cutting and pasting images to create a collage that represents their goals and dreams. Instructor Kelly Friesen will lead the class. Studies show that visualizing dreams and putting them on paper helps people work towards the future they want. The class will be held at the Granby Community Building on Friday, Jan. 6, at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $30 per person to create a new board, or $15 to update a board. Preregistration is required and can be done by calling Granby Recreation.

Basketball enthusiasts can also come to the East Grand Middle School for pickup games. The games are held from 7-8:30 p.m. every Wednesday between Jan. 11 and March 1 at the middle school gym. The cost is $5, per person, per night, and players must be 18 or older to play. For more information, call Granby Recreation or simply show up for a game.

Kids ready for the court can join Grand County Youth Basketball League. Practices begin on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This league is open to all children in third through sixth grade, with practices during the week and five Saturdays of games. The games will start on Saturday, Jan. 14, with Feb. 25 being the final game day. Registrations are now being taken until teams are full.

For more information on the league, league fees, or to register, please call these recreation offices: Granby Recreation Department at 970-887-3961; Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District at 970-726-8968; or Kremmling Town Hall at 970-724-3249.