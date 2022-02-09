Granby reinstates downtown development parking requirements
Granby has clarified the town code to require parking for commercial developments downtown.
The only item on the agenda Tuesday, trustees unanimously approved a revision in town code reverting commercial parking requirements to standards that exist elsewhere in the code.
In 2018, the town code was partially amended to remove parking requirements for downtown developments. The amendment approved Tuesday deletes that change, but is a temporary measure while a more permanent solution adjusting parking requirements throughout town is crafted.
Trustees had previously told town staff that they wanted to have some sort of parking requirement in place while staff worked on more major changes.
