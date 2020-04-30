Granby requests county to seek exemption from state orders

Granby’s trustees are asking the county if restaurants might be able to open to in-person dining early as a way to help businesses.

The Granby Board of Trustees wants to see if Grand County officials will request an exception from the governor’s safer at home orders, specifically to reopen restaurants to in-house dining.

As regulations relax related to COVID-19 and certain businesses are allowed to reopen, trustees expressed their concern that the slow opening of the economy might not be enough for restaurants in Granby.

“I think we need to let our restaurants open up (with strict requirements) … or the few restaurants we have built up in this community are going to be gone,” Trustee Becky Johnson said at Tuesday’s meeting.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The state has not yet announced a date for restaurants to resume in-person dining. County officials said Wednesday that there would be no way to predict when it might reopen.

However, for Granby to get an exemption, the town must go through the county who has to ask the state. While the town could impose stricter health regulations if it chose to, state approval is needed for an early relaxation of regulations.

Johnson explained what she has been hearing from business owners in Granby. She said that while many businesses in Granby have received financial assistance, including from the Grand County Emergency Business Fund, it wasn’t going to help them stay afloat in the long run.

All trustees agreed that if the restaurants could reopen they would have to follow strict health protocols, including not exceeding 50% capacity with increased distance between tables and extreme sanitizing measures.

“We do have a lot of businesses here and we need to do what we can to help them out,” Trustee Josh Hardy said. “It’s worth a try.”

Eagle County was able to open early with state approval, and other counties are requesting exemptions. The town attorney pointed out that opening early would require a 14 day decline in COVID-19 numbers for the county and a detailed plan in place for reopening.

Mayor Paul Chavoustie added that reopening would not impose on the safety of people who feel that restaurants should remain closed.

“People have the choice to not go in as well,” Chavoustie said. “If they’re not comfortable with that, no one’s forcing them to go into a restaurant, and they can still get take out.”

The board ultimately directed the town manager to write a letter to the Grand County officials with their request.

See Granby’s letter to the Grand County Commissioners

In other business: