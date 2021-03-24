Granby Rodeo, High Country Stampede Rodeo announce schedules

Granby Rodeo and High Country Stampede Rodeo have jointly announced their schedules for the season following a dispute over dates.

The Flying Heels Arena Association puts on the Granby Rodeo at the county-owned Flying Heels Arena and wanted to expand dates through July, though its season previously ended on July 4. The Winter Park Horseman’s Association, who puts on the High Country Stampede Rodeos in Fraser, begins its season July 4 and continues through August.

The Winter Park Horseman’s Association raised issued with Flying Heels putting on Saturday rodeos through July. A somewhat heated workshop with the Grand County commissioners ended with the two organizations agreeing to discussions to work out a compromise.

The Winter Park Horseman’s Association ultimately agreed to two compromises presented by Flying Heels organizer Tish Linke, according to a county press release.

On Tuesday, the county commissioners approved the dates for the Granby Rodeo. Those dates will be June 5, 12, 19 and 26, July 3, 4, 10, 17, 24 and 31, along with August dates if Granby Rodeo’s season is restricted or delayed by COVID-19 protocols.

The High Country Stampede Rodeo will have events on July 3, 10, 17, 24 and 31 and August 7 and 14.

For the overlapping dates, the two organizations have coordinated staggered event times to allow participants to compete in both rodeos. The Junior Rodeo will be at 1 p.m. for the Granby Rodeo and at 3 p.m. at High Country Stampede.

Performances start at 7 p.m. for both rodeos, and bulls will be at the same time for Granby Rodeo with slack following the performance.

Slack for High Country Stampede will be at noon and bulls will be at approximately 8:45 p.m.

The July 31 schedule could change as that is the date of the Granby Rodeo Finals and contestants are required to be present after the performance to receive awards. If Granby Rodeo’s season goes on through August, the schedules will be coordinated similarly.

Finalized event schedules and additional information will be available at GranbyRodeo.com and HighCountryStampede.com.