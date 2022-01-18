Granby Rotary invites nonprofits to apply

The Rotary Club of Granby invites local nonprofits seeking project or general operating funds of up to $500 to apply to the Rotary Club of Granby for consideration.

The grant application can be found on the Rotary club’s website at http://www.granbyrotary.org or by emailing Susan Baird at susanbaird2@yahoo.com or Garrett Tibbetts at gwtibbetts@yahoo.com . Grant proposals will be considered by the grant committee and organizations will be notified within a month of application.

The Rotary Club of Granby meets every Wednesday at noon in the meeting room of the Granby Library and welcomes visitors and prospective members.