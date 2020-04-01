Granby seeking new members for Public Arts Committee

One of the murals on the back of the Granby Visitor’s Center is shown here. The town is looking for new Public Arts Committee members.

Sky-Hi News file photo

The Granby Public Arts Committee is searching for new members to help serve the community.

The committee is in charge of planning, programming, procuring, installing and maintaining public art projects and artworks in Granby. This is an opportunity to express your artistic side as well as help beautify the town, officials said.

Interested parties can email the town clerk, Deb Hess, at dhess@townofgranby.com with answers to the following questions. Applications are due by April 8.