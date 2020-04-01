Granby seeking new members for Public Arts Committee
The Granby Public Arts Committee is searching for new members to help serve the community.
The committee is in charge of planning, programming, procuring, installing and maintaining public art projects and artworks in Granby. This is an opportunity to express your artistic side as well as help beautify the town, officials said.
Interested parties can email the town clerk, Deb Hess, at dhess@townofgranby.com with answers to the following questions. Applications are due by April 8.
- Address?
- Why are you interested in joining the Public Arts Committee Board?
- What other, if any, civic organizations are you involved in and what were your accomplishments?
- Why do you think you would be a good fit to serve as a member of the Public Arts Committee Board?
