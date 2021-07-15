Granby skate park design finalized

The finalized custom design for the new Granby skate park will replace the existing structure at Polhamus Park and could be completed as soon as this fall.

Pivot Custom

The new Granby skate park could be complete as soon as September or October, weather permitting.

After an in-person public input meeting along with two rounds of public feedback, the final design of the skate park at Polhamus Park has been completed. The Granby Recreation Department is ready to move forward with construction of the new park.

The $162,000 project will replace the deteriorating structures currently in place. Features of the custom design by Pivot Custom include a spine, mini ramp, manual d, ledges, hip, back to rail, mogul, A frame and hip, tombstone quarterpipe and bank to ledge.

The park design also includes a custom feature. The tallest park of the park will be the 4.5 foot tombstone quarterpipe with the taller features to the back of the park to allow easy snow storage for the town in the winter.

This rendering names the features of the design for the Granby skate park, including a custom feature for the park, and shows the planned heights of the features.

Pivot Custom

Recreation Director Julie Martin explained that the process to build the park has been sped up thanks to the town’s membership in the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Solutions, which can take care of the bidding process while saving the town money and time. Additionally, Martin said the group can better navigate the specifics needed for a skate park build.

The timeline to build the skate park this year would be very tight and could be delayed if snow falls early, but Martin was hopeful that a September or October completion could be possible.

As for the pieces at the current skate park, Martin is looking into a sealed bid process for the equipment, which has a surprisingly large market.

Trustees gave approval to move forward with this type of process, with contracts likely to be approved at the next town board meeting.