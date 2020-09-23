Granby Station agrees to finish improvements within 12 months
Granby’s trustees approved a development agreement with Granby Station for improvements to be completed within a year.
The Granby Board of Trustees had previously approved moving forward with the Granby Station, a mixed-use development of 12 townhomes along with planned retail shops, a restaurant, clock tower and an English Pub on East Agate Avenue.
The agreement approved Tuesday requires certain improvements be finished by the developer within 12 months, along with requirements including a bond for 115% of costs, the town signing off on the improvements and other conditions.
The bond comes in at just under $1 million after a 10% contingency coupled with the extra 15% for any rising costs if work is not completed on time.
Before a certificate of occupancy is given for the development, certain requirements including the costs of public improvements must also be fulfilled.
This standard subdivision agreement ensures that the projects will be completed, and if they aren’t, the town can move forward with completing them. Trustee Natascha O’Flaherty expressed her desire to ensure that improvements are done, referring to an ongoing issue in Granby Ranch with unfulfilled road repairs worth millions of dollars.
“I think going forward with other developers, it’s going to be very important that they know and understand that we’re not going to be platting these projects before the improvements are done,” Town Manger Ted Cherry said. “I think that this a possibility for this board to have a good reset on some of those past practices.”
Cherry mentioned that the developer could start construction as soon as Monday, though most of the work would likely take place next summer.
In other business:
• The board approved an ordinance amending and adding certain sections to the town code related to nuisances and parks and recreation.
• An ordinance related to qualifications for mayor and trustee positions was amended to align with the state’s practices. The change allows the board to vote out members no longer living in town.
• The trustees continued a lease with Grand Futures — which has been in place for 13 years — and moved forward with renewing health, dental, life and disability insurances for town staff.
