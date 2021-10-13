Granby to invest in festive lighting for downtown

Granby has dreams of becoming a winter wonderland.

When it comes to holiday lights, the town usually allocates $25,000 to Destination Granby to rent lights that go up for a couple months.

Because of how expensive light rentals are, the decorations can appear, as Executive Director Lauren Huber put it, “underwhelming.”

Huber proposed that Granby change that through a phased plan that would allow the town to purchase lights instead. The first round of purchases would wrap the trees along Agate Avenue in lights year-round.

Huber felt that permanent tree lights would help make the downtown area more vibrant and walkable, something that could help with business at places that stay open past sundown. During the shortest days of the year, the sun sets as early as 4:40 p.m. in Granby.

“It really just does get dark and quite when the sun goes down,” Huber said.

Over the next few years, the town could use the funds usually allocated to the light rentals toward growing Granby’s permanent collection of holiday lights to add that extra pizzazz in the winter.

“I think the biggest thing is just trying to get more bang for the buck,” Huber said. “Going to a multiyear strategy allows us to build up our inventory and what we can provide.”

There are a few key pieces — like where to store the extra lights — that would have to be figured out for the permanent collection. Owning the lights would also mean budgeting for maintenance going forward, along with rewrapping trees every eight years.

Huber’s other hope is to eventually get a lighted banner across main street. While there are already poles in place for a banner, the poles need new guide wires and the town code needs some updating.

In the spring, Huber plans to go through some sort of community input process before purchasing more lights.

The town board unanimously supported the change.

In other business:

• Trustees approved the rezoning of the property at 643 E. Jasper Court from Multiple-Family Residential Medium Density District, known as R-2, to Highway General Business. At a hearing earlier this month, the business owner argued that the building has always been used commercially and that the mix-used zoning made no sense.

That puts a Highway General Business zone, which allows for more types of commercial uses, in between two R-2 neighbors. The board also gave direction to staff to start looking at zoning throughout Granby to see how it aligns with current uses.

• The board approved the town’s participation in the Colorado opioids settlement memorandum of understanding. The settlement means the town cannot pursue further legal action against a number of corporations tied to the opioid crisis.

Granby will receive a small portion of payments for use in abatement initiatives. That money will likely go into some sort of regional program once enough communities sign on to the agreement.

• Trustees OK’d an ordinance and two related resolutions regulating small cell wireless facilities in town. Small cell towers are used in 5G coverage and are mainly regulated by state and federal laws. The regulations passed by the town set standards for appearance, setback, fees and use of the town’s right of way.

• As the Grand Elk General Improvement District, the town board authorized some plat amendments for certain lots at the Village at Eagle Ridge.