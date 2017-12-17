Granby town board wraps up year with rezoning request, election approval

Granby trustees got down to business Tuesday night for the final board meeting of 2017, touching on several issues including a rezoning request from Sun Communities and the spring election.

Rezoning request by Sun Communities

The town Board approved a rezoning request by Sun Communities regarding a 61-acre parcel of land Sun is currently looking to purchase from the town. Sun plans to construct a workforce housing development on the land. The parcel was previously broken down into three separate zoning districts: Park home zoning, residential business zoning, and highway general business zoning.

Sun requested that the entire parcel be rezoned under the town's park home zoning regulations. Park home zoning is a broad residential zoning category that allows for the construction of most types of family dwellings including park home models, manufactured homes, and modular homes.

Railroad museum gets permit

Trustees also approved a one-year conditional-use permit application for the Moffat Road Railroad Museum, located just west of Kaibab Park and the Granby ballfields between the railroad tracks and the Fraser River. The long-awaited museum is getting up and running this year after a busy summer of construction and the conditional use permit application will allow the museum to operate in its current location.

"In order to be on that parcel they have to have a conditional use permit," said Aaron Blair, Granby town manager. "It is not a use by right."

Blair explained the Board chose to approve a one-year only conditional use permit application because the Board wants to ensure the Museum's organizers continue moving forward with their development plans. Blair added the town has granted the museum a temporary certificate of occupancy to allow the Christmas Trains Display to operate during the holiday season.

Spring election date set

The Granby board also approved details of next spring's municipal government election, wherein several Trustee seats will be up for a vote.

Granby's most recent municipal election, held in 2016, was a mail-in ballot only election but things are changing next year and citizens will need to vote at a polling station.

The election is scheduled for Tuesday, April 3. Thought it may seem April is a strange time to hold an election, Granby is considered a statutory town under Colorado state regulations and is thereby required by law to hold municipal elections in April.

There are four seats up for election next year, which are currently held by Nick Raible, Deb Shaw, Robin Trainor and Greg Mordini.