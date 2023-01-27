Granby trustees give support for low-income housing project

A screenshot of the Granby Board of Trustee's Zoom meeting Jan. 24 shows a slide from the Summit Housing Group's presentation about a potential low-income housing tax credit development.

Kyle McCabe/Sky-Hi News

Granby’s Board of Trustees met Tuesday, Jan. 24, for its regular meeting and heard from Summit Housing Group about a low-income housing development it plans to build in the town. Austin Richardson, Summit’s director of development, gave a presentation to the board and asked for it to support the project.

The Low-Income Housing Tax Credit program uses federal and state money to provide tax credits to developers when building housing for low income earners, and Summit Housing Group specializes in building such developments through the program.

“We have built over 40 developments in (five states) in small rural towns and mountain towns,” Richardson said. “This is kind of our niche to our company, as far as being able to come into a smaller rural town or a mountain town and provide affordable housing for your residents.”

The group is under contract to purchase two lots on Pioneer Drive in Granby and plans to build 45 units there. Summit needs to get approval for the low-income tax credits through the Colorado Housing and Finance Authority . To better the odds of approval, Richardson asked Granby’s board a letter of support Summit could submit with its application.

Summit plans to limit 44 of the units to renters between 30% and 60% of the average median income, with one unit designated for the property manager. The development, named The Summit at Granby, would feature one-, two- and three-bedroom units with rents ranging from $418 to $1,252.

The town plans to restrict its U.S. Highway 40 workforce housing project to renters making between 60% and 180% of the average median income, meaning the two developments would have little overlap.

Assistant Town Manager Nicole Schafer showed support for the project while introducing Richardson to the board.

“The housing assessment said that we have a need of 450 units of rental property here in the Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership,” Schafer said. “This is an opportunity for us to bring 45 units to our community.”

The Fraser River Valley Housing Partnership decided to support the project at its Jan. 23 meeting .

Trustees asked Richardson questions, including about the timeline of the project, which he said could break ground in 2024 and be complete in early 2025. Schafer emphasized that the resolution the board considered would not bind them to help fund the project but show a willingness to provide fee and permit waivers and/or tax abatements.

After more discussion, the board voted to support the project.

Other business: