Granby urges River Run to finish water system

Granby trustees were hesitant as they allowed a third extension for reduced bulk water rates regarding the River Run development and set a deadline encouraging the neighborhood to finish its water system.

On Tuesday, Granby’s elected officials directed town staff to extend the rate reduction to March 31 with the understanding that a permanent rate would be set at that time. River Run had asked for the extension until May 1.

“We realize that there’s a lot of costs involved out there … but it does get to be a little bit cumbersome for us internally,” Town Manager Ted Cherry said of the process to get water to the neighborhood.

River Run is paying a negotiated rate of $10 per 1,000 gallons of water through 2020, compared to the regular cost of $16.50 per 1,000 gallons. River Run also pays for staff time.

Cherry said the payments don’t cover all of the town’s costs to get water to the development from the North Water Service Area, so an interim rate will be set from January through March.

The town’s engineer SGM is conducting a rate structure study for the development to set a permanent rate structure for the West Water Service Area that River Run is building. Cherry said the goal is to get the West Water Service Area up and running on permanent rate structure, if possible by the end of March.

A construction director for River Run pushed back on the idea that the development was slow in finishing its water system.

“I don’t think you’re being fair in this case,” Jonathan Bauman said. “I can assure you nobody is more motivated than Sun (Communities) and our entire team.”

Though trustees voiced support for raising water rates, the board directed staff to work with Sun Communities on an interim rate and setting permanent rates.

In other business:

• New trustees Rebecca Quesada, Chris Michalowski and Kristi DeLay were sworn in, as well as Mayor Josh Hardy. The new board appointed its same municipal officers, re-appointed Deb Shaw as Mayor Pro-Tem and canceled their Dec. 22 meeting. The board also indicated a desire to appoint Natascha O’Flaherty to the open board seat left by Hardy, which will happen at the Jan. 12 meeting.

• A memorandum of understanding with the Granby Chamber was passed outlining the scope of work expected from the Chamber and the town’s contributions.

• The board voted to add a support services technician and court clerk position to the Granby Police Department.

• With a positive budget outlook for 2020 and 2021, trustees approved staff raises up to 5%. The raises will include a 2% cost of living adjustment and up to 3% for a merit raise.