Granby woman celebrates 99th birthday

Betty Cranmer enjoys a community parade for her 99th birthday on Saturday in Granby. Friends and families drove by to celebrate the occasion.

Courtesy Kris Kuhnel

The community brought a parade to Betty Cranmer’s home for her 99th birthday.

On Saturday, Cranmer watched from her driveway with friends and family as more than 50 people drove past honking birthday greetings from their cars, vans, pickups and motorcycles.

The Granby American Legion Post led the parade and were joined by a Granby police officer as the whole group circled twice by Cranmer’s driveway.

Lori Orzech, a relative of Cranmer, thought of the celebration, which was sponsored by the Lord of the Valley Lutheran Church. Several friends from the Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist also participated.

Cranmer enjoyed her celebration with the signs, balloons and cards that she received. She said the morning, which was cool, cloud and a bit damp, was like being back home in England where she was born and grew up. Sky-Hi News hopes Cranmer had a wonderful 99th birthday!