Granby woman sentenced to probation for brandishing handgun in fight over fumes

A Granby woman accused of pointing a loaded, holstered gun at two men outside a Winter Park motel pleaded guilty July 13 to prohibited use of a weapon and was sentenced to probation.

Shirley Siebenthal, 46, was arrested June 25 as Fraser Winter Park Police responded to a call about a woman pointing a firearm at two men during a dispute in a motel’s parking lot. She was charged with felony menacing, prohibited use of a weapon and criminal mischief.

On July 13, Siebenthal pleaded guilty to prohibited use of a weapon, a misdemeanor, and the other charges were dropped. Judge Nicholas Catanzarite sentenced her to 18 months probation, anger management classes and $583 in fines.

Siebenthal previously told the Sky-Hi News she confronted the two men because the exhaust fumes coming from their running van were making her sick.

According to the arrest affidavit, Siebenthal admitted she pointed a Ruger SP101 at the men during the argument. The affidavit says the handgun was loaded, but remained in its holster when Siebenthal brandished the firearm.

The affidavit also alleged that Siebenthal’s told police she had smoked marijuana and drank wine about 20 minutes before the incident, and her breathalyzer test showed a blood-alcohol content of .026.

Over the phone, Siebenthal said she asked the men to turn off their van, leave the lot or pay to be there several times before she got out her firearm.

“My actions were only in protecting the property and the people at (the motel),” she said.

Siebenthal also said she felt her private attorney represented her poorly, and she had lost her voice due to a medical issue so she didn’t have an opportunity to speak in court.

“(My attorney) let the judge believe false statements by the other party, excluding what really happened,” she said. “If the judge knew the real story, I guarantee the outcome would have been different.”

She added that she’s looking into appealing her sentence.