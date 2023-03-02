Granby’s Adult Indoor Soccer League gearing up

Get your team together and bring soccer inside.

Players must be ages 16 or older, and games will be held at the Granby Soccer Dome on Thursday nights. League teams consist of six field players and a goalie.

League play will be on Thursdays, April 13 – May 25. Cost is $400 per team. There will also be a drop in soccer night on Thursday, March 23 from 7:30 – 9:30 p.m. for those looking for a team or for team practice. The cost for the drop in night is $5 per person.

Call the recreation office at 970-887-3961 to register and for complete rules and information. Registration is required by March 30.