Granby’s finance director wins statewide Finance Professional of the Year recognition

Sharon Spurlin, the Town of Granby’s Finance Director, displays her Finance Professional of the Year award on Nov. 22, 2022.

Town of Granby/Courtesy Photo

This November, Sharon Spurlin, the town of Granby’s finance director, received statewide recognition for her work in all aspects of the town’s accounting and budget. She won the Finance Professional of the Year award from the Colorado Government Finance Officers Association.

“In the complex world of numbers and budgets, the town of Granby’s Finance Director stands out amongst her peers,” Maura Bishop, administrative assistant for town of Granby, wrote in an email. “Beyond being a leader, she stands out as a maverick in her field.”

The award is made to a finance officer who has made outstanding contributions to Colorado’s financial sphere and furthered the goals of the Finance Officers Association. The association includes approximately 17,500 state, provincial and local government finance officers, including Spurlin.

Spurlin has worked for the town of Granby for nearly 40 years, where she has improved local government through technology projects, land acquisitions and sales. She has also grown the town’s budget from $681,000 in 1983 to over $10 million in 2022.

“Sharon not only strives for, but achieves her goals in government transparency, and promotes high quality, ethical service. We are beyond honored and proud to have an employee of her caliber with us,” Bishop wrote.