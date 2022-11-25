Granby’s recreation department offers winter events and programs

The Granby Recreation Department will offer a guided skiing/snowshoeing hike by light of the moon on Thursday Dec. 8, 2022.

The Granby Recreation Department has lots of events slated for the snowy season — for both kids and adults.

For those on a gift-giving mission, Granby Recreation is offering holiday shopping, pizza and a movie on Friday, Dec. 2. The trip is from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and meets at the Granby Community Building. The cost is $35 per person, and preregistration is required for the day.

Snowshoe and cross-country ski enthusiasts can join a guided full moon trip on Thursday, Dec. 8. Grand Mountain Guides will lead the free evening excursion from 6-8:30 p.m. Participants can enjoy the mountains in a whole new light, while planning and route-finding is left to the expert guides. Two Pines Supply will provide the gear, or people can bring their own skis and snowshoes. Preregistration is required by Monday, Dec. 5.

Skiers can join Grand Mountain Guides and Two Pines Supply once again for classes to prepare for adventures in the backcountry. Grand Mountain and Two Pines will host two different classes on Wednesday, Dec. 14, and Thursday, Dec. 15. Intro to Backcountry Conditions will be held from 6:30–8:30 p.m. on Dec. 14. Then, Intro to Backcountry Gear will be held from 6:30–7:30 p.m. on Dec. 15. The cost is $10 per person, and all classes will be held at the Granby Community Building. Preregistration is required by Wednesday, Dec. 7.

It’s still football season if you play indoors. Adult flag football will run in two five-week sessions in the Granby Soccer Dome from Nov. 9 to Dec. 7 and Feb. 15 to March 15, with pick-up games from 8-10 p.m. on Wednesdays. The first night of each session will start with a meeting at 7:40 p.m. Anyone 18 years old or older can participate by preregistering by Nov. 8 or Feb. 14 for all the sessions for $40 or by dropping in at any game night for $10.

For an indoor activity on cold days, people can brush up on another language from the comfort of their home. Simply Spanish classes allow participants to enjoy travelling more, expand community relationships, and open new business opportunities. Instructor Kathy Naples teaches not quite beginner and intermediate/conversational classes. Classes are ongoing and are held on Tuesdays from 5:30-7 p.m. for the intermediate/conversational level and Wednesdays from 5-6:30 p.m. for the not quite beginner level. The classes are help virtually over Zoom. The cost is $60 for the four-class punch card and preregistration is required.

For more information or to register for any of these activities, please call the Granby Recreation Department at 970-887-3961 or visit GranbyRec.ActivityReg.com .

There are also county-wide recreation activities. The Grand County Youth Basketball League is now taking registrations, until the teams are full. The league begins practices on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. This league is open to all children in third through sixth grade, with practices during the week and games on Saturdays. The games will start on Saturday, Jan. 14, with Feb. 25 being the final game day. For more information on the league, league fees, or to register, please call a local recreation office: Granby Recreation Department at 970-887-3961; Fraser Valley Metropolitan Recreation District at 970-726-8968; or Kremmling Town Hall at 970-724-3249.