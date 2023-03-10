Granby’s The Roofing Company receives Colorado Roofing Association awards

During the Colorado Roofing Association Awards Banquet on February 23, The Roofing Company received two awards. Owner/president Jeff Johnston won the Lifetime Achievement award and the company won first place for the Job of the Year (Division III).

The Roofing Company/Courtesy Photo

The Roofing Company in Granby has received two honors by the Colorado Roofing Association. During the association’s awards banquet on February 23, The Roofing Company’s owner and President Jeff Johnston received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“The lifetime achievement award is the most prestigious award in the roofing industry and now Jeff can be part of the few that have been honored with it,” wrote Courtney Grotts, sales and marketing coordinator for The Roofing Company.

Johnston has been a member of the Colorado Roofing Association since 1998. He has served on the Association board for six years, with three years as board president.

The company also won first place in Job of the Year, Division III (jobs from $450,001 to $850,000). This award recognized their 2022 project, The Homestead at Snowmass in Snowmass Village.

During this complicated project on The Homestead Condos, the roofers re-roofed three different roofing systems, as well as installed a new gutter, snow fence and heat cable.

To view the project, check out the video below:

The Roofing Company has worked on the following buildings in Grand County: Rendezvous Center, Fireside Market, Timber Fox, Zephyr Mountain Lodge, Grand Park Community Recreation Center, Hideaway Park, Fraser Distillery, Fraser Elementary, East Grand Schools, Ace Hardware, Thompson Drive in Grand Elk and Debbie’s Drive In. The Roofing Company has also provided roofing services for Habitat for Humanity homes.