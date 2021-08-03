Grand airports get upgrades

Construction at the Granby airport will close the runway from Aug. 30 to Sept. 19.

Grand County Government

Both the Grand County/Granby airport and the Kremmling airport are upgrading facilities this summer.

At the Granby airport at the Emily Warner Field, the taxilane is being expanded, an access road is being constructed and a gate is being installed on the north side of the land for a new hangar in the future.

Granby’s runway will be closed from Aug. 30 to Sept. 19. Funding for the project is coming in part from a $150,000 Federal Aviation Association grant and Grand County contributed $38,000.

Kremmling’s new Fixed Base Operator Grand River Aviation has improved buildings at the airport, as well as started offering full, mobile re-fueling services and a new courtesy car for pilots’ use.