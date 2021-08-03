Grand airports get upgrades
Both the Grand County/Granby airport and the Kremmling airport are upgrading facilities this summer.
At the Granby airport at the Emily Warner Field, the taxilane is being expanded, an access road is being constructed and a gate is being installed on the north side of the land for a new hangar in the future.
Granby’s runway will be closed from Aug. 30 to Sept. 19. Funding for the project is coming in part from a $150,000 Federal Aviation Association grant and Grand County contributed $38,000.
Kremmling’s new Fixed Base Operator Grand River Aviation has improved buildings at the airport, as well as started offering full, mobile re-fueling services and a new courtesy car for pilots’ use.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Grand airports get upgrades
Both the Grand County/Granby airport and the Kremmling airport are upgrading facilities this summer.