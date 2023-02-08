Grand Arts Council welcomes Central City Opera singers to Grand Lake

A flyer for the Grand Lake Arts Council and Central City Opera's Feb. 11 event in Grand Lake.

Grand Lake Arts Council/Courtesy image

Still looking for a romantic activity around Valentine’s Day? Head to the Grand Lake Community House on Saturday to see Central City Opera singers perform Songs of Love, Lust (And Everything In Between) .

The show starts at 7 p.m. at 1025 Grand Ave. General admission tickets cost $25 and VIP tickets , which include premium seating, one drink and an after-show event, cost $50. General admission seating will be unassigned, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Drinks will be available for purchase.

The performers, including Armando M. Contreras, Margaret Ozaki Graves, Kira Dills-DeSurra and Leah Podzimek, will sing alongside a surprise guest artist, according to the art council’s website .

Purchase tickets in-person at the RE/MAX office in Grand Lake (728 Grand Ave.) or online at GrandArtsCouncil.com .