Grand Arts Council welcomes Central City Opera singers to Grand Lake
Still looking for a romantic activity around Valentine’s Day? Head to the Grand Lake Community House on Saturday to see Central City Opera singers perform Songs of Love, Lust (And Everything In Between).
The show starts at 7 p.m. at 1025 Grand Ave. General admission tickets cost $25 and VIP tickets, which include premium seating, one drink and an after-show event, cost $50. General admission seating will be unassigned, and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Drinks will be available for purchase.
The performers, including Armando M. Contreras, Margaret Ozaki Graves, Kira Dills-DeSurra and Leah Podzimek, will sing alongside a surprise guest artist, according to the art council’s website.
Purchase tickets in-person at the RE/MAX office in Grand Lake (728 Grand Ave.) or online at GrandArtsCouncil.com.
