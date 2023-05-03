Grand Beginnings offers games and education at Children’s Fair

Grand Beginnings hosted the 21st Children's Fair at Sun Outdoors. The celebration included a petting zoo, thanks to the Middle Park 4-H Council. They brought a pony and many other farm animals.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Outside of Sun Outdoors in Granby, children petted farm animals, danced in front of a bubble maker, pedaled in a bike rodeo and got to meet their heroes – first responders such as sheriff’s deputies, fire fighters and emergency medical professionals.

This was the 21st Annual Children’s Fair, held on April 28. The sunny spring day welcomed outdoors activities, but inside there was even more for kids to explore. They could plant flowers, play in an obstacle course, make their own goo, practice a musical instrument or participate in interactive learning.

The fun-filled afternoon was thanks to Grand Beginnings , a nonprofit early childhood council. Grand Beginnings supports young children, families and teachers in Grand and Jackson counties – they focus on early education, healthy childhood development and caregiving resources.

“This is the first (fair) we’re doing in-person since COVID,” said Katy Hale, executive director of Grand Beginnings. “It’s mud season; we know families are bored, so this is completely free, with fun activities for families to do in the off-season.”

Several organizations offered ways to engage children’s imaginations.

Sun Outdoors was filled with laughing children bouncing from one activity to the next. The Middle Park 4-H Council brought a pony, baby rabbits, lambs and goats; Grand County Library District offered storytime; Granby Ranch provided a colorful parachute; Mountain Family Center offered free snacks and a goo-making table; Moffat Railroad Museum brought an electric train set – plus lots more.

Kids play in bubbles at the Grand Beginnings Children’s Fair.

Meg Soyars/Sky-Hi News

Parents could receive free baby clothes from Pregnancy Resource Connection, get a car seat check or just socialize with other families. Children could also get health screenings for vision, oral and hearing.

Grand Beginnings dedicated this day as a celebration of children and young families in Grand County.

The day after Grand Beginning’s fair, another celebration benefitting children took place at Sun Outdoors. The Grand Foundation hosted their Grand Gala on April 29, with proceeds going to early childcare centers. The Gala, which was themed “Diamonds, Boots and Bowties,” benefitted Little Sprouts Learning Center, Grand Kids, Granby Play Days and Kremmling Pre-School.

It truly was a “weekend dedicated to early childhood in the community,” Hale said.

Stay tuned for an in-depth interview with Hale on childcare in Grand County in an upcoming issue of Sky-Hi News.