Grand braces for white Christmas





Grand County is preparing for a snowy holiday as a storm moves in Thursday night that could bring up to two feet of snow to some parts of the county through Sunday.

The western and northern parts of Grand County including Rabbit Ears Pass and Rocky Mountain National Park are under a winter storm watch from Thursday afternoon through early Christmas morning. The National Weather Service forecasts 10-20 inches with wind gusts as high as 50 mph.

Travel could become difficult to impossible in those areas during the warning due to heavy snowfall.

Through Christmas morning, the Grand Lake, Winter Park and western Grand areas could see up to a foot of snow with higher elevation areas seeing even more. The Granby and Kremmling areas could see 3-6 inches in that same time.

Winter Park Resort said on Facebook that the mountain could see up to two feet of snow between Thursday and Monday. The ski resort currently has a 25 inch base and three territories open, including 46 of its 166 trails.

The resort’s website is forecasting 5 inches Thursday, 8 inches Friday and another 2 inches Saturday.

Down the road at Granby Ranch, the ski resort could see up to 11 inches in the next five days.