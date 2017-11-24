Grand Chorale holds annual Christmas Shows

The Grand Chorale, Grand County's own barbershop style a cappella singing group, will have two Christmas performances again this season. On Saturday, Dec. 2, they will be at the Grand Lake Community House on the Town Square and on Sunday, Dec. 3, the show will be at the YMCA-Snow Mountain Ranch Chapel. Both performances start at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations to cover expenses are gladly accepted. In addition to the Grand Chorale, the Mountain Blends Mixed Chorus, and two quartets — Fortune and a women's quartet — will also perform.

This annual kickoff to the holiday season has been a tradition in Grand County for many years. There will be plenty of traditional, and not so traditional songs to get us all in the Christmas spirit. There will be some audience participation selections. Come see old friends and neighbors, meet new friends and take part in this traditional activity of the glorious holiday season.

The Grand Chorale was formed in 1988 by the current director, Jeff Shaw. They currently have approximately 15 active members that meets at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church in Granby every Tuesday at 7 p.m. New members are always welcome.

"The amazing thing about barbershop harmony is that almost anybody who can carry a tune and has a half-decent ear can become an accomplished barbershop singer," says Director Jeff Shaw. "No, you don't have to be a professional musician, or even be able to read music."

So if you're a guy or a gal who would like to come and ring chords please feel free to join them on Tuesday nights at 7 p.m. at St John's Church at 4th and Garnet in Granby. The first rehearsal in the new year will be on Tuesday, January 2nd, which would be a great time to visit.