Grand Community Gardens taking applications

The community garden in Hot Sulphur Springs. Applications are open for garden plots in Hot Sulphur, Granby, Fraser and Kremmling.

Courtesy Grand Community Gardens

Have you thought about growing your own food? If you are interested in vegetable gardening in Grand County, the Grand Community Gardens are here to help.

If you are new to gardening or have a great deal of gardening experience, the community garden beds will help you be successful. The “community” aspect provides a chance to see your neighbors while discussing what’s growing.

The Grand Community Gardens have raised garden beds that are fenced and irrigated. The garden beds are open to interested gardeners for a rental fee. There are garden sites at the Fairgrounds in Kremmling, at Town Park in Hot Sulphur Springs, at Morales Park in Granby and at the Sports Complex in Fraser.

It might be hard to imagine that the summer growing season is almost upon us. Here in Grand County, vegetables considered “cool season crops” grow best. These include lettuce, spinach, kale, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, beets, potatoes and many others.

Now is the time to buy your seeds, either from local stores or by ordering online, because vegetable seeds tend to sell out fast. For garden site applications and more information on high altitude gardening, go to http://www.grandcommunitygardens.org .