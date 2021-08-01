Grand Concerts returns with Boston Brass

Grand Concerts is hosting the Boston Brass at 6 p.m. Friday at the Headwaters Pavilion in Winter Park.

Grand Concerts

Grand Concerts is hosting its first live event in 17 months featuring the Boston Brass on Friday at the Headwaters Pavilion in Winter Park.

Starting at 6 p.m., the Boston Brass, a quintet including two trumpets, a trombone, a horn and a tuba, will play a variety of music from classical to jazz. Following the two-hour concert, the band will stick around for a question and answer session.

With 35 years of performing concerts, often over 100 concerts each year, the Boston Brass knows how to entertain audiences of all ages and musical persuasions.

The event is Grand Concerts first summer outdoor concert at the Headwaters Pavilion.

Get tickets for the concert at grandconcerts.org in advance for $35 or at the door for $45. Admission is free to all 2020 season pass holders.