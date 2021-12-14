Grand confirms 12th COVID-19 death

The state continues to struggle with hospital bed capacity, with 7% of ICU beds available across the state as of Monday. Grand is part of the Foothills RETAC region, which has 21 ICU beds available.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment/Courtesy graphic

Another Grand County resident has died due to COVID-19.

This death, reported Tuesday on the Grand County COVID-19 Dashboard, marks the 12th resident to die due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, 11 of which occurred this year. Grand County reports an additional four deaths with COVID-19, meaning the deceased had COVID-19 when they died but the virus was not considered a contributing factor.

At least 12 of these 16 deaths were in unvaccinated people, according to health department reporting.

There are eight residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including six people who were admitted in the last two weeks. Of those people, according to county reporting, seven are unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the eighth person is unknown.

This reflects statewide trends, where 84% of those currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated. There are a confirmed 1,294 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, including vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.

Hospital bed availability in the state continues to be a concern, driven in part by the staffing shortage in the state. More than half of all facilities in Colorado anticipate staff shortages within the next week.

There are 99 ICU beds available statewide, including 21 in the Foothills RETAC region that Grand is a part of.

There have been 42 COVID-19 cases in Grand County over the last seven days, with 12% of those cases being in children under 18.

In the last month, 58% of COVID-19 cases in Grand County have been in unvaccinated individuals compared to 27% of vaccinated individuals. The vaccination status of the remaining 14% is unknown.