Grand confirms 12th COVID-19 death
Another Grand County resident has died due to COVID-19.
This death, reported Tuesday on the Grand County COVID-19 Dashboard, marks the 12th resident to die due to the coronavirus since the pandemic began, 11 of which occurred this year. Grand County reports an additional four deaths with COVID-19, meaning the deceased had COVID-19 when they died but the virus was not considered a contributing factor.
At least 12 of these 16 deaths were in unvaccinated people, according to health department reporting.
There are eight residents currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, including six people who were admitted in the last two weeks. Of those people, according to county reporting, seven are unvaccinated while the vaccination status of the eighth person is unknown.
This reflects statewide trends, where 84% of those currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated. There are a confirmed 1,294 COVID-19 patients hospitalized statewide, including vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals.
Hospital bed availability in the state continues to be a concern, driven in part by the staffing shortage in the state. More than half of all facilities in Colorado anticipate staff shortages within the next week.
There are 99 ICU beds available statewide, including 21 in the Foothills RETAC region that Grand is a part of.
There have been 42 COVID-19 cases in Grand County over the last seven days, with 12% of those cases being in children under 18.
In the last month, 58% of COVID-19 cases in Grand County have been in unvaccinated individuals compared to 27% of vaccinated individuals. The vaccination status of the remaining 14% is unknown.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.
Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.
If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.
Comedy Night comes to Grand Lake
Straight from the Comedy Works in Denver, John Novosad and Nancy Norton will be in Grand Lake for one night only.