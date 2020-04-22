Grand confirms 5th COVID-19 case

A patient residing in Grand County has been diagnosed with COVID-19 by their primary healthcare provider, bringing the total number of positive cases in the county to five.

The adjusted case definition of the novel coronavirus allows for a diagnosis of COVID-19 without a test, basing it instead on epidemiological investigations and symptoms.

Officials say they are investigating the case and contacting everyone with very close, prolonged contact with the patient during the timeframe of exposure.

Officials emphasize that they are following the protocols put in place by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment and the Centers for Disease Control. They added that the must also adhere to strict HIPAA laws to protect patient health information.

There are an additional five pending tests for the county. Officials previously said the number of COVID-19 cases may go up with the new case definition allowing diagnosis without testing, and that those numbers may not reflect the number of tests performed.

So far, the county has performed 105 COVID-19 tests total.