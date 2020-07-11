Grand confirms 9 COVID-19 cases in last two weeks

Grand County has seen a total of 27 positive COVID-19 cases among residents with nine testing positive in the last two weeks.

In an update, Grand County Public Health said cases in the county are on the rise. Based on the state’s latest metrics for evaluating risk, which says seven or more cases in a county with a population of less than 30,000 is considered “high transmission,” Grand County does not meet the criteria for the Protect Our Neighbors phase of reopening.

This qualification also indicates that the county’s economic recovery could be in jeopardy, officials said. They encouraged community members and visitors to be vigilant in following protective measures.

“If our cases continue to rise, other qualifying metrics such as sufficient hospital bed capacity, sufficient PPE supply, sufficient testing capacity, the ability to implement case investigation and contact tracing protocol could also be in jeopardy,” officials said in a release.

Grand County Public Health was notified of an additional confirmed positive test for an individual who visited and recreated in Grand County. The individual will not be included int he case count because their permanent residence is not in Grand County.

A case investigation has been launched for the individual, though, further impacting local public health capacity. The investigation of the Grand County resident who tested positive for COVID-19 following his death is still pending.

Visitors and residents are asked to follow the five commitments below to contain the outbreak.

I will maintain 6 feet of distance from anyone not in my household.

I will wash my hands often.

I will cover my face in public.

I will stay home when I am sick.

I will seek testing immediately and self report if I experience symptoms.

Public health officials also ask that people avoid the “Three C’s:” Closed spaces with poor ventilation, crowded places with many people nearby, and close-contact settings such as close range conversations.

Middle Park Health and Denver Health both do testing of symptomatic patients. Middle Park Health is also offering antibody testing and testing for non-symptomatic individuals. However, public health officials encourage everyone to be very cautious about results from an antibody test as they do not guarantee immunity.