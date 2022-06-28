Grand County 2022 primary election updates

A voter drops off their ballot in an official drop boxes in this 2020 file photo.

This page will be updated with election results as the county reports them. Read our election preview here, and check back for more updates throughout the night.

Update 7:58 p.m.: Results from the first round of reporting have been posted.

Governor

Democratic primary Jared Polis, 100%, 1,042 votes 1,042 total votes

Republican primary Greg Lopez, 44.54%, 718 votes Heidi Ganahl, 55.46%, 894 votes 1,612 total votes



Colorado State House of Representatives District 13

Democratic primary Julie McCluskie, 100%, 987 votes 987 total votes

Republican primary David Buckley, 100%, 1,255 votes 1,255 total votes



Colorado State Senate District 8

Democratic primary Dylan Roberts, 100%, 981 votes 981 total votes

Republican primary Matt Solomon, 100%, 1,251 votes 1,251 total votes



Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District

Democratic primary Joe Neguse, 100%, 1,002 votes 1,002 total votes

Republican primary Marshall Dawson, 100%, 1,116 votes 1,116 total votes



United States Senator

Democratic primary Michael Bennet, 100%, 1,023 votes 1,023 total votes

Republican primary Ron Hanks, 44.01%, 716 votes Joe O’Dea, 55.99%, 911 votes 1,627 total votes



Colorado Secretary of State

Democratic primary Jenna Griswold, 100%, 1,026 votes 1,026 total votes

Republican primary Tina Peters, 24.16%, 382 votes Mike O’Donnell, 33.14%, 524 votes Pam Anderson, 42.69%, 675 votes 1,581 total votes



Colorado State Treasurer

Democratic primary Dave Youn, 100%, 992 votes 992 total votes

Republican primary Lang Sias, 100%, 1,208 votes 1,208 total votes



Colorado Attorney General

Democratic primary Phil Weiser, 100%, 1,013 votes 1,013 total votes

Republican primary John Kellner, 100%, 1,225 votes 1,225 total votes



At-large seat on the State Board of Education

Democratic primary Kathy Plomer, 100%, 969 votes 969 total votes

Republican primary Dan Maloit, 100%, 1,210 votes 1,210 total votes



County Commissioner District 3

Democratic primary Steven Skinner, 100%, 990 votes 990 total votes

Republican primary Randy George, 100%, 1,311 votes 1,311 total votes



County Clerk and Recorder

Democratic primary Abby Loberg, 100%, 1,000 votes 1,000 total votes

Republican primary Jolene Stetson Linke, 100%, 1,308 votes 1,308 total votes



County Assessor

Republican primary Tom Weydert, 100%, 1,252 votes 1,252 total votes



County Sheriff

Republican primary Brett Schroetlin, 100%, 1,332 votes 1,332 total votes



County Surveyor

Republican primary Warren Dale Ward, 100%, 1,262 votes 1,262 total votes



County Coroner