Grand County 2022 primary election updates
This page will be updated with election results as the county reports them. Read our election preview here, and check back for more updates throughout the night.
Update 7:58 p.m.: Results from the first round of reporting have been posted.
Governor
- Democratic primary
- Jared Polis, 100%, 1,042 votes
- 1,042 total votes
- Republican primary
- Greg Lopez, 44.54%, 718 votes
- Heidi Ganahl, 55.46%, 894 votes
- 1,612 total votes
Colorado State House of Representatives District 13
- Democratic primary
- Julie McCluskie, 100%, 987 votes
- 987 total votes
- Republican primary
- David Buckley, 100%, 1,255 votes
- 1,255 total votes
Colorado State Senate District 8
- Democratic primary
- Dylan Roberts, 100%, 981 votes
- 981 total votes
- Republican primary
- Matt Solomon, 100%, 1,251 votes
- 1,251 total votes
Colorado’s 2nd Congressional District
- Democratic primary
- Joe Neguse, 100%, 1,002 votes
- 1,002 total votes
- Republican primary
- Marshall Dawson, 100%, 1,116 votes
- 1,116 total votes
United States Senator
- Democratic primary
- Michael Bennet, 100%, 1,023 votes
- 1,023 total votes
- Republican primary
- Ron Hanks, 44.01%, 716 votes
- Joe O’Dea, 55.99%, 911 votes
- 1,627 total votes
Colorado Secretary of State
- Democratic primary
- Jenna Griswold, 100%, 1,026 votes
- 1,026 total votes
- Republican primary
- Tina Peters, 24.16%, 382 votes
- Mike O’Donnell, 33.14%, 524 votes
- Pam Anderson, 42.69%, 675 votes
- 1,581 total votes
Colorado State Treasurer
- Democratic primary
- Dave Youn, 100%, 992 votes
- 992 total votes
- Republican primary
- Lang Sias, 100%, 1,208 votes
- 1,208 total votes
Colorado Attorney General
- Democratic primary
- Phil Weiser, 100%, 1,013 votes
- 1,013 total votes
- Republican primary
- John Kellner, 100%, 1,225 votes
- 1,225 total votes
At-large seat on the State Board of Education
- Democratic primary
- Kathy Plomer, 100%, 969 votes
- 969 total votes
- Republican primary
- Dan Maloit, 100%, 1,210 votes
- 1,210 total votes
County Commissioner District 3
- Democratic primary
- Steven Skinner, 100%, 990 votes
- 990 total votes
- Republican primary
- Randy George, 100%, 1,311 votes
- 1,311 total votes
County Clerk and Recorder
- Democratic primary
- Abby Loberg, 100%, 1,000 votes
- 1,000 total votes
- Republican primary
- Jolene Stetson Linke, 100%, 1,308 votes
- 1,308 total votes
County Assessor
- Republican primary
- Tom Weydert, 100%, 1,252 votes
- 1,252 total votes
County Sheriff
- Republican primary
- Brett Schroetlin, 100%, 1,332 votes
- 1,332 total votes
County Surveyor
- Republican primary
- Warren Dale Ward, 100%, 1,262 votes
- 1,262 total votes
County Coroner
- Republican primary
- Tawnya Bailey, 100%, 1,351 votes
- 1,351 total votes
