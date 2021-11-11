Grand County adults eligible for COVID-19 booster shots

Former Public Health Director Brene Belew-LaDue gives the first vaccine to Public Health Medical Director Darcy Selenke in December. All Colorado adults are now eligible for a booster vaccine.

McKenna Harford / mharford@skyhinews.com

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is encouraging all Colorado adults to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Anyone over 18 who had their last Pfizer or Moderna vaccine over six months ago or who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is considered eligible for a booster shot.

According to CDPHE, the prevalence of COVID-19 cases in Colorado make it a high risk place to live and work.

Any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines can be used as a booster shot and people don’t need to get the same vaccine as their initial inoculations.

Boosters are being offered at no cost and with no insurance needed through medical providers and anywhere you can get a vaccine.

For more about where to get vaccinated in Grand County, go to http://www.co.grand.co.us/vaccine .