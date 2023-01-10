Grand County Animal Control encourages residents to register their pets

Grand County Animal Control reminds the public that the 2023 county tags for dog licenses are available. Licensing dogs is required by country ordinance.

Grand County Animal Control/Courtesy Photo

Licensing dogs is not only the law, it also ensures that dogs can be found more easily if they are lost or stolen. The American Humane Association estimates over 10 million dogs and cats go missing in the U.S. every year, and that 1 in 3 pets will become lost at some point during their life. Grand County Animal Control explains how and why residents should obtain 2023 county dog tags.

“Per county ordinance, all dogs in Grand County, even those in foster care, must be registered and display a current rabies tag and county tag at all times,” Grand County Animal Control stated in a press release.

Tags are available year-round. The cost for tags is $5 for a fixed dog and $10 for a dog that has not been spayed or neutered.

“Unfortunately, the reality of dogs sometimes becoming lost does happen even in our community,” wrote an Animal Control representative. “While mandated, registering your dog is also an act of love that gives responders a better chance to reunite a lost pet with their family.”

Many lost dogs end up at in a shelter; the Grand County shelter’s holding time is five days — a time period that includes holidays and weekends.

Pet owners can purchase tags at their local town halls, veterinarians (with the exception of John Colburn in Kremmling) and the Grand County Animal Shelter. Owners need to show proof of a current rabies vaccination to purchase a county tag.

The animal shelter also has a tag engraver to add a pet’s name and a contact phone number. The cost for small tags is $6. Large tags cost $8. Grand County Pet Pals provided the tag engraver, and all proceeds from the tags go back to them. Pet Pals is the supportive arm of the animal shelter, dedicated to responsible pet ownership and animal health.

“The information you provide when registering your dog is a lifeline. We understand that pets are members of a family and deserve as much protection as we can give them,” Animal Control wrote.

If someone has lost a pet, or believe they have found a lost pet, they can call the Animal Shelter at 970-887-2988. The shelter is located at at 3475 County Road 57 in Granby.

Dale, a dog at the Grand County animal shelter, waits for her forever home in November, 2022. Many lost dogs end up in shelters, and licensing them ensures they make it home faster.

Mary Kierstens/Courtesy Photo



