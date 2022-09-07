Grand County announces Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective Sept. 8 at 12:01 a.m.

Effective just after midnight tonight, Grand County Commissioners, in cooperation with local fire districts and federal partners, announce a Stage 1 Fire Ban for all of Grand County.

The decisions surrounding fire restrictions are based on a scientific fire restriction matrix that is used across northwest Colorado. Upon reviewing the latest scientific data, Sheriff Brett Schroetlin recommended, and the Board of County Commissioners approved, the restrictions. Under Grand County Ordinance 20, a violation of fire restrictions is punishable by a $1,000 fine.

The Commissioners’ decision is a collaborative effort between local fire districts, the Bureau of Land Management’s Kremmling Field Office, the Sulphur Ranger District of the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and the Routt National Forest.

All of Grand County’s federal partners as well as Routt and Jackson Counties will also enter Stage 1 Fire Restrictions by the end of the week.

Under Grand County Stage 1 Restrictions, open fires are prohibited outside of a developed recreation site, which means that dispersed campfires in forested areas are not permitted. The following activities and uses are also prohibited under Stage 1 Restrictions:

Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed campground or picnic area or while stopped in an area of at least six feet in diameter that is barren of all combustible materials

Operating a chainsaw without an USDA or SAE approved spark-arresting device properly installed and in working order

Welding or operating torches with open flame, except in an area of at least ten feet in diameter that is barren of all combustible materials

Incendiary devices (excluding permissible fireworks)

The following activities and uses are allowed under Stage 1 Fire Restrictions:

Open fires in developed campgrounds with fees and hosts or picnic areas with permanently constructed fire grates and/or charcoal grills

Fires contained within liquid or gas fueled stoves, lanterns or heating devices, and approved wood pellet grills and stoves

Open fires at private residences within permanent or portable outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, chimineas, and/or grills

Permissible fireworks according to state statute. The permitted, professional fireworks displays in Grand County are allowed

Help prevent more wildfires and become a steward of the land by checking the official source.