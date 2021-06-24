Grand County appoints new medical director, assistant

Grand County has appointed three people to medical director positions for the health department and emergency medical services.

The Grand commissioners officially appointed a new EMS assistant medical director, public health medical officer and a assistant medical officer on Tuesday.

For EMS, Dr. William Rose will take over as assistant medical director from Dr. Lisa Jo Floyd, who has chosen to retire from the position. Rose will be assistant to EMS Medical Director Dr. Darcy Selenke.

The commissioners named Dr. Jason Steurman as the new public health medical officer to replace Selenke.

Selenke had served as the Grand County public health medical officer through the pandemic, but asked to resign from the position. She agreed to stay on as assistant public health officer for the transition.