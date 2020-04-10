Grand County asks visitors to stay home — at their primary residence

Editor’s note: Below is an open letter to the community from the Board of Grand County Commissioners.

This is a message to the workers, business owners and stakeholders invested in Grand County. In the midst of crisis there is opportunity, and in any opportunity, there is risk. Together we face this COVID-19 crisis that has affected everyone in some manner. This is also an opportunity. An opportunity to grow, learn and support one another by acting safely, responsibly and compassionately toward each other.

We, the Commissioners, understand that vacation rentals, rental cabins, hotels and motels, and second homeowners are all critical drivers of Grand County’s economy. We stand poised and ready to safely open our doors to tourists again once this virus subsides. We will not prevent owners from occupying their properties, but we are asking them to exercise smart judgement. We are a small, rural county. Our healthcare resources are limited, we have one of the smallest hospitals in the state. We ask visitors to please follow the Governors’ Public Health Order and stay home — at their primary residence.

Many people in Grand County have suffered loss in their businesses and their income. The Board of County Commissioners took the lead in pledging a donation to the Grand Foundation Small Business Assistance Fund to help our local businesses. With a donation of $100,000 and a goal of raising over $1 million dollars, we are here to help our small businesses. One million dollars will not be enough to fill the needs caused by this economic slowdown, but we are committed to doing all we can. Additionally, Grand County’s Business Emergency Recovery Team is using the “Work in Grand” website (http://www.workingrand.com) to provide resources on loans, grants and other funds for business owners, employees and community members.

We will look back ten years from now and remember the fear and anxiety we all feel. We will remember the individuals who fell ill to COVID-19; the vacancies in our community; the challenges our businesses and vulnerable populations had to overcome. But we will also be proud. We will still be proud of the doctors and nurses, healthcare workers, first responders, government agencies and essential businesses who stepped up to the plate and accepted the risks for the safety of our people. We will always be proud of the part each of us played to help each other get through this. The danger of this crisis will not crush our ability to rise above and weather this pandemic in the grand fashion our community has come to know.

Sincerely,

Grand County Board of County Commissioners,

Kristen Manguso, Merrit Linke, and Richard Cimino