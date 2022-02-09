 Grand County assessor files to run for 2022 | SkyHiNews.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Grand County assessor files to run for 2022

News News |

Sky-Hi News staff report
Weydert

Grand County assessor Tom Weydert will be running for his fifth term in Grand County.

Weydert has filed paperwork with the state to run as a Republican.

He is the only assessor candidate to file paperwork so far. Weydert ran unopposed in the previous election.

With term limits passed by voters in November, Weydert is able to serve three more terms as assessor.

Inside coverage on your local athletes

Keep up to date on your favorite sports

Read Here
 

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

The Sky-Hi News strives to deliver powerful stories that spark emotion and focus on the place we live.

Over the past year, contributions from readers like you helped to fund some of our most important reporting, including coverage of the East Troublesome Fire.

If you value local journalism, consider making a contribution to our newsroom in support of the work we do.

 
News
See more