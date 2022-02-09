Grand County assessor files to run for 2022
Grand County assessor Tom Weydert will be running for his fifth term in Grand County.
Weydert has filed paperwork with the state to run as a Republican.
He is the only assessor candidate to file paperwork so far. Weydert ran unopposed in the previous election.
With term limits passed by voters in November, Weydert is able to serve three more terms as assessor.
