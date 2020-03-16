Grand County businesses make hard decisions, come up with new offerings amid coronavirus

Country Ace Hardware in Granby is debuting curbside pick-up for customers to avoid entering the store during the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Sky-Hi News file photo

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, some Grand County businesses have decided to close their doors while others are getting creative.

Utilizing social distancing recommendations, increasing cleanings and providing personal protection equipment, businesses are adapting new ways to stay open and preserve some semblance of normalcy.

One of those businesses, Country Ace Hardware in Granby, is debuting curbside pick-up for online and telephone orders. After placing an order, customers can call the store when they arrive and the order will be placed outside for easy loading.

The move seemed almost inevitable for the hardware store, as one staff member said eventually it would either “be forced to close or our staff will dwindle down to only a few people to where we can’t keep up with everyone inside.”

The Mountain Market in Grand Lake is another business that’s making moves amid the coronavirus pandemic, providing grocery delivery for particularly high-risk customers, who can reach out to katie@glmountainmarket.com.

“We’re offering it for the elderly so they don’t have to come into the store” and be potentially exposed to the virus or other illnesses, an employee explained.

City Market in Granby is also keeping its doors open, but the store has reduced its hours to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. to allow for more cleaning and restocking.

Restaurants have been some of the hardest hit by the pandemic with lessened foot traffic and directives to limit gatherings to fewer than 10 people. Gov. Jared Polis shut down restaurants and bars in the state, except for take-out and delivery, for 30 days on Monday.

Some local restaurants were ahead of the curve, offering more flexible dining options starting over the weekend.

85-Fifty, the food truck parked at Fraser River Brewing Co., is offering delivery in the Fraser and Winter Park areas on top of its regular business hours.

Other businesses in the Fraser Valley with new options include Charlie’s Frozen Treat Shop in Winter Park (delivery), Goody’s in Winter Park (online ordering and take-out) and Camber Brewing in Fraser (growler and food take-out).

The Bait Shop Grill in Hot Sulphur Springs is also offering delivery to Hot Sulphur Springs, Parshall and Granby while Granby’s Pearl Dragon is currently only doing take-out orders. In Grand Lake, White Buffalo Pizza is offering delivery options on top of its usual take-out option.

The Grand County Economic Development office has also put together a list of state and federal resources available to businesses during this time. DiAnn Butler, director of GCED, said her office is available for businesses struggling to adapt to the slow-down.

“The main thing … is looking at how (businesses) can adjust and help capture some of that revenue in a different way,” Butler said. “We’re going to make sure Grand County businesses are kept abreast of whatever opportunities and resources are being offered at the federal and state levels that will trickle down.”

The office is also putting coronavirus information and updates relevant to the workforce on WorkInGrand.com, which will also have a forum to discuss business practices in light of the coronavirus.

Butler hopes employees can use the website as a tool to remain in Grand County through a difficult time.

Read more about cancellations and closures here: