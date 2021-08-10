Grand County clerk says Mesa voting systems breach doesn’t affect Grand
Grand County Clerk and Recorder Sara Rosene is reassuring locals after the Colorado Secretary of State confirmed a breach in security protocols regarding Mesa County’s voting system.
The Secretary of State announced on Monday that the state is probing Mesa County’s voting equipment after passwords for the county’s voting system were posted to an online blog.
In response to the security breach, Rosene is reassuring Grand County residents that the breach was isolated to Mesa County and does not affect Grand.
According to the Secretary of State’s office, the public disclosure of one or more components of Mesa County’s voting system constitutes a serious breach of voting system security protocols.
The breach in security has not created a direct security risk to Colorado’s elections and did not occur during an election, according to state officials.
Dominion Voting Systems is used by 62 of 64 Colorado counties, however, there are separate systems in every county, and none of Dominion’s systems are connected to the internet, according to the Grand County clerk and recorder.
The Secretary of State is inspecting election equipment and other relevant materials to the Mesa County clerk and recorder.
Rosene emphasized that she does not anticipate this investigation to impact Grand County — or the upcoming 2021 local vote — in any way.
