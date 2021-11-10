Grand County Commissioner Kris Manguso won’t seek third term

On Monday, Grand County Commissioner Kris Manguso said her current term would be her last on the BOCC.

Sky-Hi News file photo

After serving eight years as a county commissioner, Kris Manguso announced she will not seek a third and final term on the Grand County board.

Manguso, a Republican who represents District 3, which encompasses a large portion of western Grand, said on Monday that she did not plan to run for her seat again in 2022.

“In my opinion, two terms is enough,” Manguso said. “I think being a commissioner for two terms is probably best for the person and the county. I think the county deserves good, fresh ideas.”

Manguso joined the Board of County Commissioners in 2014 after serving as the county’s planning director for eight years. Prior to coming to Grand County, Manguso served in the US Air Force for six years. She moved to Grand County in 1998.

Recalling her time on the board, Manguso said she was most proud of her work on the regional transportation and planning board and the improvements to Grand County’s roads, including the upcoming Red Dirt Hill changes.

Road concerns were something Manguso campaigned on in 2018 and continued to prioritize throughout her time on the board.

“One of my keys that I focused on was transportation,” she said. “We’re putting an extra $1 million to asphalt this year and we’ve started taking care of our asphalt.”

Manguso added she’s still deciding what her next move will be.

At least one candidate has announced plans to run for Manguso’s seat. Kremmling business owner and Road and Bridge employee David Buckley submitted paperwork to run as a Republican in the 2022 election.