Grand County commissioner will serve in advisory group for wolf reintroduction

Grand County Commissioner Merrit Linke has been selected by Colorado Parks and Wildlife to help develop strategies for gray wolf reintroduction.

Linke will be one of 17 members of the Technical Working Group for Gray Wolf Reintroduction, which will review and contribute expertise toward the development of conservation objectives, management strategies and damage prevention and compensation planning related to the effort.

CPW announced on Thursday the membership of the Technical Work Group and Stakeholder Advisory Group to serve as advisory bodies to the agency as CPW plans the implementation of Proposition 114.

An initiative passed by voters last year, these groups will help guide CPW staff in the final direction to restore and manage gray wolves in Colorado no later than Dec. 31, 2023.