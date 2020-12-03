Grand County commissioners end contract with county manager

Grand County commissioners voted 2-1 during a special meeting Thursday to terminate County Manager Kate McIntire’s contract without really saying why they were pulling the plug.

Commissioner Rich Cimino said he called the special meeting after a phone call with McIntire on Nov. 25 in which they talked over the county manager’s relationship with commissioners. Cimino didn’t go into detail about what was said during the call, other than to explain it ended with him telling MacIntire he would request Thursday’s special meeting.

During the special meeting, which lasted less than 15 minutes, McIntire requested the proceedings be held in public, which is her right. Cimino asked more than once if she would like to reconsider, but she did not.

“I’m just going to ask one more time out of courtesy if you want to call your attorney and ask, but I ask that you consider moving this meeting into executive session,” Cimino said.

Given the opportunity to comment during the meeting, McIntire wondered aloud what the issue was.

“I don’t have any comments at this time, “ McIntire said. “I really haven’t heard from the board the reasons why this has been called, and so really what it is if anything that the board feels I’ve done. Knowing that is always helpful, and I have not had any communication regarding anything that I’ve done.”

“I’m not going to debate on this,” Commissioner Kris Manguso replied, saying that she too had several conversations with McIntire but didn’t think it was appropriate to bring up specific events.

“I can acknowledge that yes we’ve had discussions, but this is surprising, and I do feel I do have the right to understand what it is the board is unhappy with,” McIntire said.

Without detailing any of their reasons for the decision, Cimino then proposed terminating the contract, and he and Manguso voted in favor.

“I feel that this is wrong,” Linke said before the vote. “I feel like it is unexpected. I didn’t really know the nature of this meeting and I don’t agree with the process at this point.”

The commissioners tried to make their decision effective immediately, but McIntire’s contract mandates 45 days written notice. Speaking during the hearing, Attorney Jack DiCola weighed in on the contract and agreed that McIntire is entitled to 45 days’ notice.