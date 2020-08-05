Grand County commissioners race heats up

An unaffiliated candidate has collected enough signatures to be on the ballot for Grand County Commissioner District One.

The Grand County Clerk and Recorder’s Office announced that Travis Wildeboer will appear on the 2020 General Election Ballot in November.

In order to get on the ballot, Wildeboer was required to collect 166 signatures. He submitted 214, according to the clerk.

This will put Wildeboer up against incumbent Commissioner Rich Cimino, a Republican, who saw no opponents in the Democratic or Republican primaries earlier this year.

District One encompasses Winter Park, Tabernash and Fraser.