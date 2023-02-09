Grand County community leaders attend State of the Union address

Two Grand County community leaders had the opportunity to be guests at President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address at the U.S. Capitol on Tuesday, Feb. 7.

Kremmling rancher, fly-fishing guide, and Colorado River advocate Paul Bruchez was invited by Colorado Sen. Michael Bennet as his guest for the address.

“We’re facing a five-alarm crisis in the American West. In the months and years ahead, the entire Colorado River Basin is going to look to Colorado’s family farmers, ranchers, and water users for their leadership and example of how to do more with less,” said Bennet in a statement on why he selected Bruchez. “Paul Bruchez leads by example every day as he works to protect the Colorado River for the next generation.”

Grand County Sheriff Brett Schroetlin received his invitation to the address from Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs. Schroetlin is also president of the Western States Sheriffs’ Association, which represents 17 western states.

“It is an honor to attend a historic event such as this in our nation’s capital,” said Schroetlin in a news release. “It is imperative that we as elected Sheriffs work collectively and collaboratively with our local, state and federal partners to keep our communities and country safe in these ever-challenging times.”