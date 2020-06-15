Grand County confirms 16th, 17th cases of COVID-19

Grand County Public Health confirmed the county’s 16th positive case of COVID-19 on Sunday and 17th case on Monday.

After a lull following the Memorial Day weekend, Grand County has received back to back confirmations of new COVID-19 cases involving county residents. However, the overall total in the county remains low.

According to county officials, individuals who test positive for COVID-19 are ordered to isolate for 10 days, and they must be symptom free for 72 hours before they can be released from isolation.

As of Monday, Grand County had three individuals on isolation orders, including the two people who tested positive since Friday and another person who was still symptomatic after being diagnosed in late May.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“Since our first case, there have been over 40 people ordered to quarantine and some are still there,” the county posted on its Facebook page Monday. “Quarantined individuals are close contacts of a person who either has a positive test or symptoms.”

So far, no cases in Grand County have required the person to be hospitalized and there have been no COVID-19 deaths in the county. Over 29,000 cases have been confirmed statewide with almost 5,300 hospitalizations and roughly 1,600 deaths.

According to the county, the case announced Sunday involved a county resident who had been tested outside Grand County. Citing patient privacy, officials with the county’s COVID-19 response team didn’t release much other information.

Under the state’s safer at home order, businesses are limited in the number of people they can have inside, gatherings remain reduced in size and non-essential travel is discouraged.

The county has been given a variance allowing some flexibility for lodging, recreation facilities and places of worship. To keep its variance, Grand County’s case count cannot exceed 15 new cases in two weeks, which the county has been able to do so far.

The last case before the most recent two was confirmed June 1.