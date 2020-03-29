Grand County confirms 3rd COVID-19 case after health care worker tests positive

Grand County Public Health announced a third confirmed case of COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus, in the county on Sunday.

According to the health department, the confirmed case involves a health care professional who lives and works in Grand County. This is the first health care worker in the county to test positive for the coronavirus.

Middle Park Health confirmed the individual who tested positive for the virus is one of its employees and released a statement about the positive test and hospital’s preparedness on Sunday.

“While it is justifiably unsettling to members of the community, we are prepared and have fail-safes in place for this across our system,” Middle Park Health said in the statement.

The individual was tested for COVID-19 on March 26 and Grand County Public Health was notified of the positive test results on Sunday, according to the release.

Some precautions the hospital is taking include monitoring all employees’ vital signs, even if they are asymptomatic, and increasing cleaning and sanitizing measures in line with guidelines from CDC.

Middle Park Health is also limiting visitors, requiring personal protective equipment for employees and patients, testing off site and separating well patient visits from sick visits.

As with the other COVID-19 cases, public health says the agency is investigating the case and contacting anyone who had prolonged, close contact with the individual within the specific case timeframe.

“This is no cause for panic or anxiety as our public health officials and medical experts have been making every effort to put every precaution possible in place,” said Brad White, Incident Commander for the COVID-19 Response Team.

As of Friday, Grand County had two other confirmed cases and one confirmed case with close ties to the county out of 52 tests. There were still 20 tests pending.